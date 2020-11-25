Last of Us 2 wins in 5 categories in the Joystick Awards

The 2020 season of awards will have a protagonist that should not surprise many people. The Last of Us Part II won in all categories to which it was nominated at the Golden Joystick Awards and took home five awards, including the game of the year.

The game developed by Naughty Dog caused a real stir on social media and even review bomb on Metacritic, but did not leave the warmest fans disappointed. At the Joystick Awards, the work won in the Ultimate Game of the Year, PlayStation Game of the Year, Best Visual Design, Best Storytelling and Best Audio categories.

Last but definitely not least, the award for the Ultimate Game of the Year as chosen by you: The Last of Us Part 2! Once more, let's give a round of applause to the teams at @Naughty_Dog and @PlayStation for their massive wins at this year's #goldenjoysticks pic.twitter.com/g0B0tXSA3v — Golden Joysticks (@GoldenJoysticks) November 24, 2020

Perhaps the big surprise of the night was that Naughty Dog won in the best studio category, even after the terrible reports of Crunch that took over the internet at the time of The Last of Us Part II launch. Not to detract from the developer’s work, but was this award really fair?

In other categories of the event, Ori and the Will of the Wisps established itself as the best game in the Xbox Game of The Year, as well as Animal Crossing: New Horizons also took the cup in the Nintendo Game of The Year category. Just weight game!

Will The Last of Us Part II also lead to this flood of prizes at The Game Awards 2020, which takes place on December 10th? Comment below in the comments section!



