Last of Us 2 hits impressive sales record

The Last of Us 2, developed by Naughty Dog, is undoubtedly one of the most popular games of recent times. The production, which has reached an incredible sales record since its release, has already become one of the best-selling games of all time for the Playstation behind productions such as Spider-Man and God of War.

Last of Us 2 continues to break sales records

The Last of Us 2, one of Naughty Dog’s masterpieces, continues to break Playstation sales records one after another. Extremely violent elements in the game made headlines even before it was released. However, even this did not affect the interest shown in the second of the production, whose first game was released in 2013. The Last of Us 2, the fourth best-selling game in July, left the top to nobody in June when it was released. Despite the decline in sales due to the effect of Ghost of Thusisima released last month and the Naughty Dog’s unresponsiveness to the leak of the game’s story before it comes out, it surpasses the samurai game.

On the other hand, video game industry analyst Mat Piscatella shared on Twitter that the game was the fourth best-selling game of July with 2.8 million copies and was one of the best-selling games in Sony history, along with Spider-Man and God of War.

The game is not only the third best selling game in PlayStation history in America. It also remains the third best-selling game of 2020, despite its mid-year release.

The game sold four million copies in the first three days of its release. Thus, Last of Us 2 became the fastest production of PS4 in terms of sales record. The game will likely continue to increase sales figures, with innovations such as the Grouned update that will be added to the game in the future, and the multiplayer feature, which seems to increase the fan base.



