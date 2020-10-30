Last minute! Tsunami panic in Izmir

According to a breaking news; After an earthquake of 6.6 magnitude in Izmir, the sea receded.

The points where sea water was taken were reflected in the cameras. At some points, the sea overflowed towards settlements. After the tsunami caused by the earthquake in the Aegean Sea, the streets in Seferihisar flooded with sea water about 1 meter.

According to the information on the website of the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), an earthquake of 6.6 magnitude was recorded at 14.51 off the Seferihisar district of Izmir.

The earthquake occurred approximately 16.54 kilometers deep under the ground.

After the earthquake in the Aegean Sea, a dust cloud formed over Izmir city center. It was learned that a building in Bornova district of Izmir was demolished. Tsunami panic is experienced in the city after the earthquake.



