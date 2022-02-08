Last Minute: This Altcoin Announced a Record Investment of 5 Billion Dollars!

Blockchain game studio Gala Games confirmed on Monday that it will invest $5 billion over the next year to expand its immutable token (NFT) offerings.

In a statement to Blockworks on Monday, the Las Vegas-based startup will begin investing in music, film and theme park NFTs. This statement was later confirmed by Gala Games‘ Head of Blockchain, Jason Brink.

Of the $5 billion allocated to Gala Game’s NFT expansion, $2 billion is expected to go towards gaming. $1 billion will be allocated for the studio’s music goals and another $1 billion for movies. Gala theme park NFTs will receive the remaining $1 billion.

NFTs are unique crypto assets that provide authenticity and proof of ownership. Traders can trade on many NFT trading platforms, including OpenSea and LookRare.

In addition to his statements, Jason Brink made the following statements;

“These were some of the numbers shared with the Gala Gold community and we look forward to helping the community uncover this in the future.”

By Jason Brink, Snoop Dogg Detail

Brink also declined to give further details on the matter and comment further on its future plans, saying that Gala Games needs to “record some things for the Gala Gold community.”

As part of this effort, an anonymous source from Blockwork stated that famed rapper Snoop Dogg may be releasing an “NFT album” on his platform shortly before the album is released elsewhere.

So much so that Snoop, who is not a stranger to the crypto money industry, reportedly started collecting NFTs under the pseudonym Cozomo de’ Medici last year. The famous rapper also shared a tweet in February 2021 in which the head of the popular prank currency Shibu Inu was superimposed on his body.

When asked about Snoop Dogg, Brink said “go ahead and make sure you get the album NFT or otherwise” when it comes out.

Apart from these, Gala Games recently launched a $100 million blockchain gaming fund with crypto investment firm C2 Ventures focused on investing in game developers and projects built on top of the blockchain.

As of the time of writing, the local asset of Gala Games, GALA, is currently trading at a market cap of $2.52 billion and $0.33, according to CoinMarketCap data.

On the other hand, GALA is trading around 60% below its all-time high set last November.