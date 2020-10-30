Last minute: Severe earthquake in Izmir! Shook the Aegean and Marmara

According to a breaking news; An earthquake of 6.8 magnitude occurred in Izmir. AFAD announced that an earthquake of 6.6 magnitude occurred, whose epicenter was off Seferihisar in the Aegean Sea.

The earthquake was felt in Aydın, Muğla, Manisa, Denizli, Çanakkale, Bursa, Istanbul, Uşak, Kütahya, Bursa, Yalova, Tekirdağ and Edirne as well as in İzmir. When the citizens wanted to inform their relatives with the earthquake, there was a density in the operators. Hospitals, fire brigade, police and medical teams went into alarm.

According to the last minute news of Anadolu Agency; A severe earthquake occurred in Izmir. The earthquake was felt in the Aegean and Marmara regions. According to the breaking news from AFAD, an earthquake of 6.6 magnitude occurred at 14.51. While the epicenter of the earthquake was announced as İzmir Seferihisar, the depth of the earthquake was measured as 16 kilometers.

16:12: Foreign Ministry: Azerbaijani Emergency Situations Minister Kamaladdin you Heydarov, calling the Minister Cavusoglu, having communicated their wishes to get past the earthquake in Izmir and reported Azerbaijan’s brother is ready to send any kind of support and assistance to Turkey.

16.08: New statement from Murat Kurum: AFAD, Red Crescent and the teams of our related ministries are moving to İzmir. Search and rescue and debris removal activities are carried out in the region.

16.07: Presidential Spokesperson İbrahim Kalın made a statement:

A great past for our citizens who suffered from an earthquake off the coast of Izmir. Our state has taken action with all its institutions. It is of vital importance to comply with the instructions of the authorities in order to assist in search and rescue efforts.

16.03: A woman was taken alive from the wreckage in Izmir.

16.01: Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoğlu, “(The earthquake in İzmir) There is no problem in terms of transportation and communication.” said.

15.57: Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs and Spokesperson İsmail Çataklı warned the citizens of the earthquake zone, “Do not create traffic density in earthquake zones.

15.53: After an earthquake of 6.6 magnitude in Izmir, the sea withdrew. The points where the sea water was taken were reflected in the cameras. At some points, the sea overflowed towards settlements.



