Last Minute: SEC Approves Bitcoin ETF! New Bitcoin Focused ETF Coming!

Bitcoin (BTC) is back above $43,000 and the SEC has approved a new ETF. According to breaking information, Valkyrie’s Bitcoin Mining ETF has received SEC approval to be listed on the Nasdaq. With the effect of the news, Bitcoin continues to be priced above $ 43,000.

SEC Approves Bitcoin ETF

Crypto asset manager Valkyrie promises to keep at least 80% of his net assets in Bitcoin mining companies in his application under the name Bitcoin Miners ETF. At least half of the earnings will be invested in Bitcoin mining companies. Companies whose earnings increase with the price of Bitcoin will also be a source of income for investors.

The SEC, which has not given spot ETF approval for Bitcoin for a long time, is not entirely negative towards cryptocurrencies. Currently, the futures Bitcoin ETFs approved late last year and the mining ETF approved by the SEC today keep hopes alive. With the regulations settled, the SEC’s “investor protection” argument will weaken and we will most likely see spot ETF approvals within two years.

Why Is Bitcoin ETF Approval Important?

First of all, there are millions of individual cryptocurrency investors. Against these, institutional investors are still very few and institutions have some concerns. For example, an enterprise worth tens of billions does not want to invest in crypto money on any stock market. Instead, it chooses to invest more safely and easily in traditional stock markets. Stock markets are fully regulated and risks are minimized.

For this very reason, institutional investors can only be given the opportunity to buy Bitcoin with ETFs. For those who don’t know, the concept of an ETF is similar to a stock. Stocks are priced in line with a company’s value, but an ETF usually tracks the price of a valuable asset. When Bitcoin is appreciated, investors who buy ETF, or simply Bitcoin shares, make money. Moreover, they do not have to bear the risks of stock market hacking and similar.