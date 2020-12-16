Last Minute: Problems Accessing Telegram

Telegram, one of the most popular instant messaging applications in the world, has a serious access problem.

According to reports reported by users, there is a serious access problem in the popular instant messaging platform Telegram. When we look at the map currently shared by DownDetector, it seems that the problem is central to Central Europe.

There are findings that the problems experienced are caused by Telegram servers. In addition, users have serious problems in sending and receiving messages.

Statement by Telegram: The current problems are centered in Europe and the Middle East

This tweet was not connected properly to the thread: https://t.co/c7enNdgrNT All issues have been fixed 40 minutes ago, sorry for the inconvenience. — Telegram Messenger (@telegram) December 16, 2020

Telegram Messenger said in a statement made from its official Twitter account that the problems are centered in Europe and the Middle East. It was also noted that work was started on the platform to solve the problem.



