Last Minute: Manchester City became champion in English Premier League

While the championship race in the Premier League moved to the last week, the fierce race between Manchester City and Liverpool moved to the last minutes.

Aston Villa took the lead 1-0 with Matty Cash’s goal in the 37th minute and silenced Etihad. As the first half ended like this, in the 69th minute, this time a former Liverpool star Coutinho brought the guest team to a 2-0 advantage.

İLKAY GÜNDOĞAN ENTERS THE GAME, CARRYING MANCHESTER CITY TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP

Manchester City’s star of Turkish origin, İlkay Gündoğan, was included in the game in the 68th minute and the story took a completely different dimension after this minute.

Ilkay’s goal in the 76th minute cut the gap to two, while Rodri scored the 2-2 draw in the 78th minute. Ilkay took the stage once again in the 81st minute and City turned the match within 5 minutes and took the lead.

City kept the score in the remaining minutes and reached the championship with 93 points despite Liverpool’s defeat of Wolverhampton.

Liverpool finished the season in second place in the Premier League with 92 points.

Manchester City won their 6th Premier League title.