Last minute leak reveals details of Oppo Reno 5 Pro Plus

The Oppo Reno 5 series will be official today. Although there are now few minutes left to the promotional event, new leaks are added to the series related leaks. The most recent of these leaks shows the features of the flagship of the series, Oppo Reno 5 Pro Plus. The fact that the leak is shared by the famous sensor Digital Chat Station increases the likelihood of it being true.

At the heart of the flagship of the Reno 5 series is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. It is stated that the 6.55-inch Full HD + resolution AMOLED display has a 90Hz refresh rate.

The main camera will be the 50 megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor. This sensor is accompanied by a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 13-megapixel telephoto camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. In front of the phone, it is seen that there will be a 32 megapixel camera.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro Plus will get the energy it needs from a 4500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. 159.9 x 72.5 x 7.99 mm. sized phone will weigh 184 grams. All details about the Reno 5 Pro Plus and other members of the series will become official during the day.



