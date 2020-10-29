Last minute! Knife attack near a church in France!

Three people lost their lives as a result of a knife attack near a church in Nice, France. The incident is thought to be a terrorist attack. French Prime Minister Castex announces that security alert has been raised across the country

A knife attack was carried out on the Notre Dame basilica in Nice, France.

French media reported that at least three people were killed and six injured in the incident. The French Interior Minister announced that the police operation regarding the incident is continuing. Reportedly, the investigation will be conducted by the anti-terror prosecutors.

Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi stated in a statement he made on his Twitter account that the incident was considered as a terrorist attack. Estrosi said, “13 days after Samuel Paty, our country can no longer continue with peaceful laws to destroy Islamofascism.”

SAFETY ALARM HAS BEEN INCREASED

The French newspaper Le Monde stated that the attacker shouted Allah-u Akbar during the attack, in its report, which was based on police sources. The newspaper also shared the information that the attacker was shot and caught.

Making a statement after the incident, French Prime Minister Castex said that the response to the attack would be ‘hard and unquenchable’. Castex announced that the security alarm has been raised across the country.

Castex also stated that security measures have been increased in all places of worship across the country.

REUTERS: A WOMEN’S HEAD HAS BEEN CUT

According to the information Reuters cited from police sources, a woman and a man in the church were beheaded in the attack. It was reported that the third person fled out of the church but was caught by the assailant and stabbed several times.

Le Monde newspaper shared the information that a woman’s throat was cut in the church and another man was stabbed fatally.

It was stated that the French counter-terrorism prosecutor’s office will lead the investigation into the incident.

It was stated that French President Emmanuel Macron took action to go to Nice after the incident.

IN AN EVENT IN THE CITY OF AVIGNON

According to the report Rueters served as the last minute, a person who threatened passers-by with a knife in Avignon, France, was shot and killed by the police.

French Europe 1 radio claimed that the person with a knife shouted in the form of Allah-u Akbar.

13 DAYS AFTER SAMUEL PATY MURDER …

The knife attack in the city of Nice took place 13 days after the murder of Samuel Paty, which had a great impact in France.

A teacher named Samuel Paty, who teaches history and geography at a school, teaches Hz. Muhammed was beheaded by an assailant in front of the school where he taught for showing cartoons.

After the incident, new anti-terrorism laws were on the agenda in France.

CONDEMNATION OF THE ATTACK BY THE FRANCE ISLAMIC COUNCIL

The French Islamic Council (CFCM), criticized by the Muslim community in France for “not sufficiently representing the sensitivities of the Muslim majority”, called for the cancellation of the Mevlid-i Nebi celebrations after the knife attack in Nice.

CFCM President Mohammed Moussaoui said on the organization’s Twitter account that he strongly condemned the attack carried out near the Notre Dame Church in the southern city of Nice.

“I urge Muslims in France to cancel the Mevlit celebrations as a sign of solidarity and mourning with the victims and their relatives,” Moussaoui said. used the expression.



