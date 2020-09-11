Last Minute: Founder of SushiSwap Returns $ 14 Million

Chef Nomi, the founder of SushiSwap, does not fall off the agenda. The founder apologized to the whole community this time and stated that he returned the money he earned.

Chef Nomi, the founder of SushiSwap (SUSHI), announced that he left the project by selling the $ 14 million worth of SUSHI, as we previously reported. This caused indignation in the cryptocurrency community and then SushiSwap was transferred to FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.

Nomi Chef, who tweeted about half an hour ago, apologized to the whole community for this behavior and said he sent back $ 14 million. The popular name of the recent days made the following statements:

“I returned the entire $ 14 million ETH. And I’ll let the community decide how much I deserve as the original creator of SushiSwap. In any currency (ETH / SUSHI / etc.). ”

“Apologies to everyone”

Chef Nomi generally said in his speech:

“I apologize to everyone. I screwed up. And I’m sorry for that. SUSHI migration was successful and @SushiSwap started. I was lucky to have the chance to help out in the background, and it was one of the joys in my life. Congratulations on the successful transition! I apologize to everyone I have caused trouble. I was emotional, greedy, afraid. I made bad controversial decisions under pressure. And that hurt everyone. I did not meet your expectation and I’m sorry. ”



