Last Minute: F1 2021 Race Schedule Announced

The FIA has announced the schedule of Formula 1 races scheduled for 2021.

There are 23 races in the Formula 1 2021 calendar, which will start with the Australian GP on March 21, 2021. According to the details announced by the FIA, the 2021 season will be recorded as the longest season in Formula 1 history.

There is no Istanbul Park in the Formula 1 2021 race calendar:

Formula 1 2021 race schedule:

March 21: Australia (Melbourne)

March 28: Bahrain (Sakhir)

April 11: China (Shanghai)

April 25: TBC (Runway not finalized)

May 9: Spain (Barcelona)

May 23: Monaco

June 6: Azerbaijan (Baku)

June 13: Canada (Montreal)

June 27: France (Le Castellet)

July 4: Austria (Spielberg)

July 18: United Kingdom (Silverstone)

August 1: Hungary (Budapest)

August 29: Belgium (Spa)

September 5: Netherlands (Zandvoort)

September 12: Italy (Monza)

September 26: Russia (Sochi)

October 3: Singapore

October 10: Japan (Suzuka)

October 24: USA (Austin)

October 31 Mexico (Mexico City)

November 13: Brazil (Sao Paulo)

November 28: Saudi Arabia (Jeddah)

December 5: Abu Dhabi



