LAST MINUTE! Elon Musk and Bill Gates’ Twitter account hacked? Cyber attack on Twitter accounts of Bitcoin Exchanges…

Last minute unusual posts were made on the official Twitter accounts of Elon Musk and Bill Gates, who are important names in the technology and business world, at night. Two famous names were asked to click on the links in question by sharing the Bitcoin lottery links on their Twitter accounts. After this unusual development, have social media users Elon Musk and Bill Gates’ Twitter account been hacked? started to look for an answer to the question. Here are the last minute details of the cyber attack on the social media accounts of famous Bitcoin Exchanges…

THE LAST MINUTE: WAS THE TWITTER ACCOUNT OF ELON MUSK AND BILL GATES HACKED?

Elon Musk, founder and manager of many important companies such as Tesla and SpaceX, and Microsoft founder Bill Gates tweeted over the Bitcoin draw from the official Twitter accounts. In the tweets in question, it was asked to participate by clicking on the link provided that Bitcoin was drawn. As a result of the researches made, it was understood that at least three crypto exchanges and many important Twitter accounts were seized for the same purpose.

Shared posts from Microsoft’s founder Bill Gates and Tesla co-founder Elon Musk’s approved Twitter accounts are as follows;

Elon Musk, founder and manager of companies operating worldwide such as Tesla and SpaceX, shared the same fate with Bill Gates. The similarity of the shares shows that the two famous names are targeted by the same hacker group. Both tweets say, “Send $ 1000 in 30 minutes and I’ll send you $ 2000 back.”

ACCOUNTS OF FAMOUS BITCOIN EXCHANGES HAVE BEEN HACKED!

The famous crypto exchange’s Twitter accounts such as Gemini, Binance and Coinbase shared the same fate with Musk and Gates. However, the tweet shared in the accounts of these Bitcoin exchanges was different from the posts made from the accounts of two famous names. It was written that they have established a partnership with the site that is desired to be clicked by giving the link on the shares in the accounts of the exchanges and they gave 5000 BTC to the community.

SHARED FROM UBER AND APPLE ACCOUNTS

The official Twitter accounts of the famous transportation company Uber and technology giant Apple are among the hacked accounts.



