LAST MINUTE! Diego Armando Maradona dies

The Argentine press announced that Diego Armando Maradona, considered the greatest star of world football history, has passed away.

Clarin Newspaper “Diego Maradona, 60, who was at his home in Tigre after brain surgery, passed away after a heart attack.” with the expression of the legend announced that the name was dead.

Maradona, who had recently undergone surgery due to the formation of clots in his brain, survived the hospital treatment process after his surgery and then retired to rest at home. The news that Maradona, who has health problems, passed away due to a heart attack caused a great shock to the world.

Following the Argentine newspaper Clarin, many leading media outlets in the world announced the news of Maradona’s death.

The sports public expressed their sorrow with the posts they made on their social media accounts after the death of the star football player.

Maradona, the legend of football …

Diego Armando Maradona is Argentine coach and former footballer. He is cited as one of the greatest footballers of all time by many experts, football critics, former footballers, current footballers and football fans. He also received the FIFA Player of the 20th Century award with Pelé.

Maradona’s career

He is the only player who broke the highest wage record twice in the transfer. After a record transfer to Barcelona for £ 5 million, he broke a new record with a transfer to Napoli for £ 6.9 million. During his professional football career, Maradona has played for Argentinos Juniors, Boca Juniors, Barcelona, ​​Napoli, Sevilla and Newell’s Old Boys. He has received numerous accolades in the Napoli team for which he is most famous at club level. He played 91 national games for Argentina and scored 34 goals.

He played in four FIFA World Cup tournaments, and at the 1986 World Cup, where he captured for Argentina, they beat West Germany 3-2 in the final and reached the cup. He received the Golden Ball award after that game. In the same tournament, England scored two goals in the quarterfinals, leading to a 2-1 victory, and both goals went down in history. He scored the first goal with his hand and was not punished, that goal was called “God’s hand”. His second goal was scored by passing five players while driving the ball 60 meters. This goal was named “The Goal of the Century” by FIFA.com in 2002.

Maradona is considered one of the sport’s most controversial and newsworthy figures. He was suspended from football for 15 months after a failed cocaine test in Italy in 1991. He had to watch the 1994 FIFA World Cup at home as a result of his positive ephedrine test in the USA. He lost a significant amount of weight in 2005 and overcame his cocaine addiction. He has been on the agenda with his frankness and disagreements with the press and sports executives. Despite his lack of coaching experience, he was appointed as Argentina coach in November 2008 and resigned at the 2010 FIFA World Cup 15 months later.



