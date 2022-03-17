Last Minute Development in Ripple: It Can Affect XRP Price!

Matt Hamilton, director of developer relations at Ripple, has stepped down, according to his latest blog post. Hamilton, who worked at giant technology companies such as IBM and HP in the past, announced that 2021 was a difficult year and announced that he resigned from his position.

Significant Development in Ripple

Matt Hamilton joined Ripple in January 202 to contribute to the development of the XRP ecosystem. However, after this relatively short period of work, Hamilton announced in his latest blog post that he was leaving his position at Ripple. Hamilton has worked at giant technology companies such as IBM and HP in the past and has made significant contributions to the XRP ecosystem since starting his career at Ripple. However, Matt Hamilton emphasized that 2021 is a very difficult year and he has to leave his job.

Stating that the company is grateful for the support given to him, Hamilton underlined that he will continue to be an active member of the XRP community despite leaving his position.

Latest Situation in XRP

The news that Ripple’s director of developer relations, Matt Hamilton, is leaving his post, did not create any movement in the XRP price. The leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) instantly rose to the price levels of $ 41,500 with the upward movements that it started to record in the evening hours of March 16. This increase in value in Bitcoin gave an upward momentum to the cryptocurrency market. In this context, XRP also experienced an average of 3% increase in value in the last 24-hour period after its recent upward movements and started to be traded at the price levels of $ 0.80.