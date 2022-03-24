Last Minute Development in Cardano and Ripple: Price Jumped!

Cardano (ADA) price has witnessed a massive spike after months of downtrend. Meanwhile, Ripple’s XRP was also on the rise as a new development took place in its ongoing lawsuit with the SEC. Here are the details…

Cardano price rose 15% in one day

Cardano price started 2022 at $1.50 and analysts see $1 as an important psychological level for the altcoin. In the overnight price rally, Cardano crossed the $1 level and continued its uptrend. It changes hands at $1.12 at the time of writing. On March 23, 2022, Grayscale announced the launch of its new fund, the Smart Contract Platform Ex-Ethereum Fund. The fund is one of the first securities to be invested and realized at the price of native tokens exclusively on smart contract platforms.

Cardano appears as the project with the highest allocation in Grayscale’s new fund. Another key development fueling bullish rhetoric among investors was Plutus’ recent Cardano network upgrade, which increased script units per block to 62 million. Cardano network upgrades have historically positively impacted the altcoin price, increasing altcoin demand among exchanges. On the other hand, Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges by trading volume, announced that it supports Cardano staking.

There has been a new development in the Ripple case

Meanwhile, between Ripple and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC); As Somanews, there has been progress in the case, which has been going on for almost a year and a half. On January 13, 2022, as a follow-up to a resolution on the negotiation process privilege (DPP), the SEC submitted a motion to reorganize portions of the meeting notes selected among the agency’s third parties.

According to the SEC, the handwritten portions of the notes on which it plans to redact are protected by the privilege of the negotiation process. The institution therefore stated that it “respectfully requested the Court to allow the proposed redactions”. The decision to accept or reject the SEC’s rectification request will be left to Judge Sarah Netburn. Yesterday, the court granted the SEC’s request to extend the deadline for drafting a discovery program. At the time of writing, XRP is changing hands at $0.83, up 1.5 percent.