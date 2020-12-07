Last Minute: Coinbase Pro Lists Filecoin (FIL)

Coinbase Pro, an institutional investor-focused subsidiary of Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, announced that it has listed Filecoin (FIL). The FIL price rose by 10% instantly after this news and it looks like it will continue to rise.

Coinbase Pro announces FIL listing date

In the statement made by Coinbase Pro, it was stated that as of December 9, 2020, FIL trading will be initiated if sufficient liquidity is provided. In fact, the listing process of Coinbase and Coinbase Pro platforms always continues in this way. It is stated that as of today, investors can send FIL to Coinbase Pro.

If there is not enough liquidity for Filecoin in 2 days, the listing may not be performed. However, if sufficient liquidity is provided, trading pairs can be made with FIL / USD, FUL / BTC, FIL / EUR and FIL / GBP. In the continuation of the listing, the order books will be opened in three stages.

Filecoin’s turbulent days

The Filecoin project has been expected for almost 3 years. However, at the end of 3 years, FIL, which was launched on October 2020, increased 118% in a short time. On the first trading day, FIL, listed on leading exchanges such as Binance, FTX and Gemini, was an expected development on Coinbase.

However, just a day after Filecoin was launched, the miners on the network went on strike, causing a huge disadvantage. The reason for this is that the miners, who were among the first investors, thought that they would not be able to receive rewards that would take this cost out despite spending a lot on equipment. In other words, even though Filecoin is expected to be listed by Coinbase, the miners’ strike has raised doubts about it.

Coinbase listing effect could raise the FIL price

Despite all these negativities, Filecoin finally got the expected news. Coinbase drew attention to the cryptocurrencies it recently listed in its post. The giant exchange emphasized that the listings will continue, stating that it will continue to support new digital assets in the continuation of the FIL listing. Coinbase had recently listed the Loopring and NuCypher projects, which made serious spikes. The FIL has already gained 10%, signaling that such a rally could begin.



