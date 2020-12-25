Last Minute: Bitstamp Stops XRP Transactions in the US!

Bitstamp, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, announced that it has closed XRP for its users in America. In the statement made on the Twitter account of the exchange, it was stated that this was related to the lawsuit filed against Ripple.

Bitstamp halts XRP transactions for US users

In the statement made by Bitstamp, it was stated that after the lawsuit filed against the fact that XRP may be a security, trading and depositing of XRP will be stopped for US users. Bitstamp has given a deadline for US users until January 8, 2021. It is stated that users in other countries can continue trading and depositing XRP.

In light of the SEC's recent filing alleging XRP is a security, we are going to halt XRP trading and deposits for all US customers on January 8, 2021. Other countries are not affected. Read more: https://t.co/RUGtkAjr08 — Bitstamp (@Bitstamp) December 25, 2020

XRP trading and deposits for US users on Bitstamp will be suspended as of January 8, 2021 at 00,000.

Bitstamp did not provide information about when to open these transactions. Considering the uncertainty of the case in the USA, it is thought that this will actually continue until the case is concluded. Bitstamp is the 7th largest crypto currency exchange in terms of “stock market score” according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitstamp hits the most lucrative trading pairs

When looking at the trading volume of the Bitstamp cryptocurrency exchange, it is seen that the second cryptocurrency trading pair with the highest volume is XRP / USD. The 4th trading pair with the highest volume of the stock market appears as XRP / EUR. Just by looking at the XRP / EUR trading pair, it can be predicted that XRP trading on Bitstamp will continue to reach high volume.

Although Bitstamp, one of Europe’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, does not have a huge impact in the US, it is likely to have an impact on the XRP price. XRP price, on the other hand, is trading at $ 0.36 as of the time this news was announced and it has achieved a 42% price increase in the last 24 hours. Bad news for XRP by other exchanges like Coinbase today could change things.



