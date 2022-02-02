Last Minute Bitcoin ETF Decision From SEC: Date Given!

The SEC has once again delayed its Bitwise Bitcoin ETF decision. The regulator now has to reach a decision or delay the decision one last time until August 14.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has delayed its decision on whether to approve Bitwise’s Bitcoin ETF.

The SEC had previously delayed its decision in December.

The organizer may delay the issues once again to October 13, 2022.

The SEC has delayed its decision on a Bitcoin ETF proposal from Bitwise Asset Management, according to a ruling from the regulator today.

SEC delays Bitwise Bitcoin ETF decision once again

A recent decision by the US Securities and Exchange Commission has delayed the approval or rejection of Bitwise’s ETF, which aims to be listed on ICE’s NYSE Arca exchange in the near future. In the relevant filing, the SEC also sought comment. He asked for information on expected trading volumes, protection against fraud and manipulation, and more.

Bitwise and NYSE Arca submitted their applications and proposed rule change in October. The SEC delayed its decision on the proposal in December. Prior to this new delay, the regulator would have had to make a decision by today, February 1. Jake Chervinsky of the Blockchain Association noted today that the SEC deadline is now August 14. He added that the SEC may delay its decision to October 13 “once again until the deadline”.

The SEC has rejected many ETFs! But…

Bitwise is one of many firms aiming to create the first Bitcoin exchange-traded fund that will provide investors with exposure to Bitcoin without actually having to buy cryptocurrencies. While the SEC has not repeatedly approved a Bitcoin spot ETF, the company has approved several Bitcoin futures ETFs in the past year. Valkyrie, VanEck, and ProShares now offer these mutual funds. As such, many in the crypto industry are optimistic that the SEC will soon approve a Bitcoin spot ETF.