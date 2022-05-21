Last minute: Anadolu Efes is the champion in THY EuroLeague!

Breaking news: Anadolu Efes and Real Madrid faced off in the final match of the THY EuroLeague Final Four organization. The match, played at the Stark Arena, which was packed with fans, ended with Anadolu Efes’ superiority 58-57. Here are the details…

Breaking news: In the first meeting of the Final Four in THY Euroleague, our representative Anadolu Efes, who knocked Olympiakos down with Micic’s three-pointer in the last second, faced off against Spanish giant Real Madrid.

6th FINAL IN A TIME

With Anadolu Efes reaching the finals, a Turkish team played for the championship game for the sixth time in a row in the Euroleague Final Four. Fenerbahçe in 2015-2016, 2016-2017 and 2017-2018, and Anadolu Efes in 2018-2019, 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 seasons reached the finals, representing Turkey in the final of Europe’s biggest organization.