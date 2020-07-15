Last Minute: Accounts of the Stock Exchange are Compromised

The cryptocurrency exchange Binance, Gemini, Bitfinex, Kucoin and Coinbase’s Twitter accounts were taken over by scammers. However, the account of Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, was also hacked. According to the allegations, unauthorized access to the account of CoinDesk, one of the important media organs of the crypto money world, was also provided.

According to the latest information, the official account of SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and Ripple was also seized by fraudsters. We will send back your donations in 2 times by sharing the address on the accounts and used the expressions. There are warnings that crypto money should not be sent to these addresses.

The tweets shared from the accounts contain links that direct a fake gift to the Bitcoin campaign. Authorities making explanations on the subject state that the links should not be clicked. Shared tweets are also pinned to accounts.

Accounts Continued To Be Hijacked

According to new information, accounts continue to be hacked. Finally, the @Bitcoin account has also been compromised.

Finally, TRON’s founder Justin Sun has also been hacked.

Elon Musk Gets Money To His Account

An address was shared with the hacking of Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX. According to blockchain data, BTC is currently raining to this address shared by attackers. To date, 4,667 BTC has been sent to the account. This figure corresponds to approximately 42 thousand dollars.

