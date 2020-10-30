Last minute! 6.6 magnitude earthquake in Izmir!

According to the last minute earthquake news, an earthquake of 6.6 magnitude occurred in Izmir. It was learned that after the 6.66 earthquake off Seferihisar, İzmir, demolition occurred in İzmir’s Bayraklı and Bornova districts and citizens were under the rubble.

In his statement, Minister of Interior Süleyman Soylu said that 6 buildings were destroyed. On the other hand, the US Earthquake Observatory announced that the earthquake was 7 magnitude.

An earthquake of 6.6 magnitude occurred in the Aegean Sea, with its epicenter off the Seferihisar district of Izmir. The earthquake, which was felt intensely in Izmir, caused great panic. It is stated that some houses were destroyed, and many buildings were damaged. The earthquake was felt in İzmir as well as in the surrounding provinces.

Izmir and its surroundings shook with a big earthquake at 14.51 today. While citizens were leaving their homes and workplaces in panic, the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency announced the epicenter of the earthquake as the 17.26 kilometer deficit of Izmir’s Seferihisar district in the Aegean Sea.

The earthquake was felt intensely in Seferihisar as well as in the city center and surrounding districts. It was stated that some buildings were demolished and many buildings were damaged in Izmir.

The earthquake was felt in Aydın, Muğla, Manisa, Denizli, Çanakkale, Bursa, Istanbul, Uşak, Kütahya, Bursa, Yalova, Tekirdağ and Edirne as well as İzmir. When the citizens wanted to inform their relatives with the earthquake, there was a density in the operators. Hospitals, fire brigade, police and medical teams went into alarm.

While the citizens were experiencing panic, the people of Izmir took to the streets. After the earthquake, images of a dust cloud over Izmir were reflected in cameras.

THERE ARE MOUNTED BUILDINGS IN BUCA AND BAYRAKLI

According to the news of AA, a search and rescue operation was started in a building collapsed due to an earthquake in Bayraklı district of Izmir.

Teoman Cüneyt Acar, who experienced the shock, said, “I was in a grocery store in Gaziemir during the earthquake. I saw that all my belongings started to fall off. My mother was caught at home. I saw my mother at the street door, everyone was outside. I entered the house during the aftershocks and saw cracks in the columns. According to him, some old buildings are in ruins. The shaking lasted 40-45 seconds. “



