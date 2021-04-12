Last Man Standing: the premiere date of the last episode is revealed

Last Man Standing: After 3 seasons on Fox, and 9 in total, the Last Man Standing series is coming to an end, and the Baxters are saying goodbye with a big one-hour special.

The broadcaster has officially set a date for the final episode of the comedy, planning the final farewell for Thursday, May 20.

Debuting in 2011, Last Man Standing was shown for six seasons on ABC before being revived on Fox after being canceled by the original broadcaster.

Despite the brief fright, the comedy has remained constant over the years. The program’s main concept revolves around Mike Baxter, played by Tim Allen, a husband and father of three daughters who struggles to maintain his macho personality in a female-dominated home.

During the seasons, as Mike’s daughters experience their own challenges as adults, he assesses his role as a grandfather and owner of a sporting goods store.

Last Man Standing: learn more about the end of the Fox series

Last Man Standing is an American sitcom created by Jack Burditt, who also writes the episodes.

Starring alongside Allen in the series are Nancy Travis, Amanda Fuller, Christoph Sanders, Molly McCook, Jordan Masterson, Jonathan Adams, Krista Marie Yu and Hector Elizondo.

In the last episode aired, actress Kaitlyn Dever, who used to be a regular on the series, reprized her role as the Baxter’s youngest daughter, Eve, and based on the cast’s posts on social media, she may also appear in the final episode, but the fans will have to wait to find out.

Further details about the end of the show were not revealed. So stay tuned so you don’t miss the next news!