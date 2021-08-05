Last Light Brings Hospital Terror to Switch and PC

Last Light: Expanding the number of horror games available for Switch and PC, producer Team Corn Field, in partnership with distributor Crest, announced the release of Last Light for August 26 on computers and at a future date on the Nintendo platform.

In this game, we control the protagonist Lumi in her wanderings through a hospital armed only with a flashlight and some candles. However, it is very likely that the lights may not prepare her for what is in the way, as the place is infested with ghosts and demons ready to hinder her progress.

In case you’re curious, you can check out some of what Last Light can offer in the following trailer:

Finally, the production team also points out that the game will have a gradual difficulty, and that things will get very complicated as players approach the end of the journey.