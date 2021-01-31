Last Kingdom actor who will star in the sequel

The Netflix streaming platform keeps the sequel Vikings: Valhalla going, which will develop a plot 100 years after the events of the original Vikings series that reached its devastating end.

The story of Vikings will be continued through the Netflix spin-off series, and the platform recently released the first names that will be part of the production cast, as well as the description of their characters.

As Viking fans already know, among them is actor Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, known for his roles in “The Last Kingdon” and “Game of Thrones.”

Jóhannes Jóhannesson will play in Vikings: Valhalla the role of Olaf Haraldson, Harald Sigurdsson’s older half-brother. Also called Olaf II, the historical figure ruled Norway between 1015 and 1028.

Jóhannes Jóhannesson to play Olaf in Vikings: Valhalla

According to the royal story, at that time King of Denmark and England, Canute, invaded Norway with the support of Norwegian nobles who were unhappy with Olaf’s reign.

King Canute later claimed the throne and Olaf was taken into exile. Two years later, Olaf Haraldson returned with his half-brother Harald in an attempt to retake the throne. He ended up going completely wrong, as well as being a deadly tactic.

Since Vikings: Valhalla represents a television adaptation, the series production team is likely to introduce other elements that will make the story about Olaf, who will be played by Jóhannes Jóhannesson, even more fascinating.

If the new Netflix series decides to keep the same timeline in relation to the real story, it is very likely that Olaf Haraldson will not pass the season