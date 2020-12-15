Last index from China: Tezos jumped 16 places

Backed by the Chinese government, the institute has published its 21st assessment report on blockchains. Top five; It consisted of EOS, Ethereum, IOST, Tron and Stellar.

The Research Institute of China Information and Industry Development Center (CCID), supported by the Chinese government, published the 21st of public blockchain technology assessments.

In the last report, 37 projects were thoroughly evaluated.

Unlike the evaluation results released last month, this month Dash was out of the top 5, and Stellar took its place. The top five Blockchain projects to score according to the reviews were EOS, Ethereum, IOST, Tron, and Stellar, respectively. Rankings of Tezos, Komodo, Stellar GXChain and Bitcoin have made progress. Tezos climbed 16 places, Komodo 9 positions, Stellar, GXChain and Bitcoin 4 positions. Bitcoin ranked 7th in this issue. The worst scores are IOTA, Decred, Bytecoin, Bitcoin Cash and Cardano.

The complete list is as follows:

CCID has been conducting and publishing its global public Blockchain assessment study regularly since the beginning of 2018. The projects are ranked in three different categories. These are basic technology, applicability and creativity.



