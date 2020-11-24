Last and first episode link you didn’t notice

The CW, aired the final episode of the fictional suspense series Supernatural, in a memorable way for fans, who sadly said goodbye to Sam and Dean Winchester after 15 seasons.

Showrunners Robert Singer and Andrew Dabbes and Supernatural stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki prepared the finale for the Winchester brothers’ story with a plot focused on Sam and Dean.

As Supernatural fans will know, in addition to other iconic elements from Supertantural such as the impala, Sam and Dean’s costumes were also an important part of the show from start to finish.

In this sense, Supernatural’s final tribute to the Winchester brothers made a connection between the first and last episodes of the series. It is very likely that some fans of the fiction series have not realized this.

In the first episode of Supernatural, Dean wears a black jacket over a red plaid shirt and a dark T-shirt. Whereas Sam has a beige / brown jacket, khaki hoodie and blue t-shirt as shown in the first photo.

In this sense, the two Supernatural showrunners did not want to leave anything to chance, therefore they completed the circle in all the details. So, Sam and Dean wear the same clothes during the series finale, as can be seen in the second photo.



