Last album with Selena Gomez and Danna Paola

It’s still just a theory but fans are sure. A collaboration between Selena Gomez and Danna Paola is reportedly about to happen. And faster than you think.

Indeed the two artists are in full promotion of their last project. You should know that Danna Paola is an icon in Mexico. His native country. But if she became known to the general public, it was thanks to her role as Lucrecia in the “Elite” series.

But before being an actress, the young Mexican is above all a singer. And it was on January 13 that she released her album “K.O”. So she was quick to share this news with her 29 million Instagram followers.

Selena Gomez continues to chain projects. And it was in January 2021 that she decided to release two music videos of her songs “Baila conmigo” and “De una vez”.

Following this, she therefore announces the release of “Revelación”, her new EP scheduled for March 12th. An album that will contain only songs in Spanish, something to delight fans.

But if the two young women have very similar news, it is for good reason.

SELENA GOMEZ AND DANNA PAOLA GATHERED TO SING IN SPANISH?

Indeed the fans have some clues which could confirm their theory. And the first clue dates from January 23 when Selena Gomez posted a playlist on Apple Music.

A gesture that seems rather harmless. Especially when you know that she’s promoting her last two singles and the release of her EP.

The playlist is called “Puro Pop” and it contains several songs by Danna Paola. Some of which are taken from his latest album “K.O”.

To accompany her selection, Selena Gomez explains on her social networks: “I chose some classics but also some new songs. I believe that this new generation of Latino artists brings a lot of passion and shows the real power of Latin music that is always present ”.

She goes on to say, “It’s amazing how friendly this style of music is and even brings together people who don’t speak a word of Spanish. They can feel it. With this playlist, Selena Gomez declares her love for Latin music.

The second track fans found was Saturday February 6. Danna Paola posted a photo of herself on her Instagram account with the caption “No entiendo mucho pero”. A phrase that therefore refers to the song “Baila Conmigo” by Selena Gomez.

If the fans are right and the rumors are true then the collaboration promises to be a huge success.