Laser Baby boys may portend the turn of season 3

The Boys Presents: Diabolic from Amazon contains a character named Laser Baby, which may foreshadow a turn in the third season of The Boys. The Boys Presents: Diabolic, first released on March 4, 2022, is an animated eight-part anthology series set in the canonical world of The Boys. Thus, many outstanding characters of The Boys will return to Diabolical in new animated forms, as well as many new characters with superpowers created specifically for the new Amazon series.

One of these characters is Laser Baby (Jenny Yokobori), who is in the epicenter of the carnage unfolding in The Boys Presents: Devilical Episode 1, “Laser Baby’s Day Out”. In this first diabolical episode, the eponymous Laser Baby is rescued from experiments and captivity by Vought’s laboratory assistant Simon (Ben Schwartz), and Laser Baby casually “lasers” all the employees chasing her. “Laser Baby’s Day Out” is co-written with Seth Rogen, who also produces “Boys” for Amazon, and is an homage to Steven Spielberg’s 1990s animation style.

However, besides being a very entertaining episode of the series “Boys Present: The Devil,” “Laser Baby’s Day Out” may also imperceptibly foreshadow the impending turn in the third season of “Boys.” There are several parallels between the short diabolical arc of the Laser Baby character and the unfolding story of Ryan (Cameron Krovetti), not least with Ryan being left by the Butcher (Karl Urban) at the CIA testing center at the end of the second season of “Boys.” , may foreshadow the popular fan theory that Ryan turns into evil in the third season of “Boys”, destroying with a laser everyone who stands in his way.

The second season of “Boys” ends with Ryan being handed over to the CIA, and the Butcher cannot take responsibility for a teenager with superpowers. It is implied that the government will probably experiment with Ryan to test the limits of his abilities, including his laser vision, after his complete dismantling of Stormfront (Aya Cache). Interestingly, Laser Baby in Diabolic is in a similar situation, which Vought’s nefarious employees experiment on before Simon takes responsibility for saving her. Then “Laser Baby’s Day Out” essentially becomes a montage of how Laser Baby beheads and disembowels the Vought employees hunting her, albeit in a farce, in the style of a Looney Tunes movie.

Thus, there are clear parallels between Ryan’s current situation in the live action movie “Boys” and the Laser Baby story in “Diabolical”. This similarity may well be born in the mind of Seth Rogen, who steps in to write the script and direct “Laser Baby’s Day Out” after his excellent production work on Amazon’s “Boys.” As a result, this connection between the two canonical TV series “Boys” can be created from the popular theory that Ryan turns evil in the third season of “Boys”, killing numerous characters with his laser vision, as does the Laser Kid in “The Devil”. It’s entirely possible that The Boys Presents: Diabolic could be a cheeky foreshadowing of this planned The Boys turn for Ryan and tracks with the Amazon series’ penchant for shocking and delighting its audience in bizarre, often horrific ways.