Larsa Pippen explains why she hung out with Scott Disick in Miami: “We always stay in touch”

There are no secrets to reveal. Recently, Larsa Pippen was spotted spending time with Scott Disick, but the meeting in Miami was nothing more than a reunion of old friends.

The 47-year-old “Real Housewives of Miami” star shed light on the hangout during an interview for the podcast “Two Ts in a Pod.” “We’ve been friends forever. We always stay in touch,” Pippen told hosts Teddy Mellencamp and 39—year-old Tamra Judge from Disick on Monday, June 13, episode. “Our children are very close.”

In April, Pippen and the Talentless co-founder were photographed chatting by the pool at the Setai Hotel in Miami. Designer Larsa Marie recalled how Disick called her to chat, explaining: “He was in Miami, so he wrote to me, like, ‘Hey, come. Let’s have dinner or go to the pool.” I had just finished shooting and was five minutes away from his hotel, so I came over to say hello to him.”

Pippen “just died laughing”, catching up with the native of New York. “He’s so funny. He has the best personality. And that’s it,” she added, noting that the couple spent about an hour together. — We were just talking about our children.

The reality TV star has four children – Scotty Jr., Preston, Justin and Sofia — from ex-husband Scotty Pippen. Us Weekly published the news in January that Larsa had “amicably” finalized her divorce from the former NBA athlete after breaking up for the second time in November 2018. (The former couple previously broke up in 2016, but later reconciled.)

Although Larsa’s day with Disick was strictly platonic, she hinted in the podcast that she was dating someone, but did not reveal the identity of her fiance. However, she teased that her new beau could play a cameo role in upcoming episodes of RHOM.

Before returning to the Housewives franchise, Larsa often appeared in Keeping Up with the Kardashians with then-best friend Kim Kardashian. The longtime reality TV personality also documented Disick’s ups and downs with ex Kourtney Kardashian as they focused on co-parenting their three children: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Rain, 7. As a Disick graduate struggling to mend her relationship with the founder of Poosh, 43, when she left with Travis Barker.

“It was a huge adjustment to lose Courtney romantically, but now it’s become a huge adjustment to lose her as a kind of best friend,” the entrepreneur said during the April episode. “Now we are really more co-parents. I would say that this is probably one of the most difficult things in my life.”

Courtney and 46-year-old Barker exchanged vows in Italy last month, and a source recently told us that Disick still hasn’t fully “accepted” the union. “His feelings for [Courtney] have not gone away — he will always love her — it’s just hard for him to accept the fact that she is married,” the insider added.