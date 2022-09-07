Larry Fitzgerald got a new job: fan reaction

Former Arizona Cardinals megastar Larry Fitzgerald has not officially retired yet, but has made it clear that he is retiring from the NFL. To this end, he got a new job for the 2022 NFL season.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Fitzgerald is set to join ESPN for several Monday night countdown episodes this season. According to the report, Fitzgerald will make his debut on Monday before the Seattle Seahawks play the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

Fitzgerald is expected to take part in 5-7 editions of Monday Night Countdown this season. But it seems that this is not a permanent role, as he is considered to be Randy Moss’ replacement in the series.

NFL fans and fans of his alma mater Pittsburgh are very excited to see Fitzgerald on television again:

In 17 NFL seasons, Larry Fitzgerald has become one of the best receivers in NFL history. His 2008 playoff run with the Arizona Cardinals is still legendary, with only the immortal Jerry Rice ahead of him in total receptions and receptions.

Fitzgerald holds more than a dozen NFL records and more than 40 Arizona Cardinals records.

There is no doubt that he will be the first member of the Hall of Fame.

The question now is whether Fitzgerald plans to continue his career as an NFL analyst.