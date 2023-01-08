UD Almeria currently ranks 13th in the La Liga table, and their ranks include three former graduates of the Manchester United Academy.

Signing one in each of the last three years, there was a common factor among all the transfers: players rejected contract offers from United in favor of free transfers to the Spanish club in search of playing time in the main team.

The first to move to a new level was Largi Ramazani in the summer of 2020, followed by Arnau Puchmal in 2021 and, finally, Martin Sviderski, who moved last summer.

Speaking about his move, MEN reports that Ramazani said, “What’s the point of playing another season with the reserves? So I wanted to try somewhere else.”

“My contract is almost over and I’ve had a good season in the second team.”

Skeptical about his path of development in Manchester, the Belgian said: “I have trained several times, but [the Europa League match against Astana] was the only time I could play for an adult team. Did they do it because I had a good season and could help the team? Or because they wanted me to renew my contract?”

The young winger has played a key role in Almeria’s promotion to La Liga, scoring eight goals last season in the league and scoring two more this season against La Liga giants Real Madrid and Sevilla.

Another key figure in the promotion of the Spanish club was Puigmal, who played 33 matches in the 21/22 season, but has so far found that his playing time in La Liga is limited.

Meanwhile, Svidersky, who joined last, appeared on the bench several times, but has not yet appeared at his new club.

Given that all three are still 21 years old or younger, it remains to be seen how big the loss is for United and whether anyone will repeat the height of Paul Pogba’s first departure from United and subsequent infamous return.

At the moment, Ramazani looks the most likely, and there is even talk of a possible return of the 21-year-old to the Premier League.

Due to interest from Everton, Ramazani downplayed talk of any imminent move, telling Diario de Almeria: “I’m happy here. I want to keep working. Let’s see what happens, while I’m focused only on Almera. I don’t know anything about the (transfer) market or my future.”