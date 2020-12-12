Large XRP addresses peak ahead of Spark airdrop

The number of large XRP addresses reached a record high before the Spark airdrop that will take place today.

Hours are left for the Spark airdrop. Today, at 03:00, Flare Networks will receive a record of wallets for Spark tokens, which will be distributed free of charge to XRP holders. While the company plans to distribute Spark in the first half of next year, the number of XRP whales has also increased significantly due to the airdrop.

According to the cryptocurrency research and analysis firm Santiment, the number of wallets with at least 10 million XRP in the past three weeks has set a record 339. Among these addresses, 31 new addresses have been added. The jump is clearly visible in the chart below.

Flare is a marketing initiative Networks Spark airdrop the scope btcturk from Turkey, Pariba and abroad Coinbase Ballet with exchanges such as buildings, and Kraken, the Exodus and the person holding XRP in participants such as wallets Ledger will be given tokens Spark. The records of the wallets will be taken to determine who qualifies for the token at 03:00 today. Exchanges will request tokens on behalf of their customers. Those who keep XRP in their own wallets must make a request to Flare until June 11, 2021.

Spark is the primary token of the smart contract platform Flare, which helps blockchains to communicate reliably with other blockchains. Flare will distribute the tokens when this platform goes live. The network is scheduled to be launched in the first half of 2021.



