Laptops with Ryzen 5000 and RTX 3080 Coming

ASUS will feature mobile Ryzen 5000 processors and RTX 30 series GPUs in its next-generation ROG Zephyrus and ROG Strix branded laptops.AMD’s Ryzen 4000 (Renoir) mobile processors had done quite well.

However, for unknown reasons, we could not see laptops with Zen 2 CPUs and high-end NVIDIA GPUs. We mentioned earlier that this situation will change in the new generation. The products discovered by TUM_APISAK also confirm these statements.

Pinnacle, a South African IT distributor, listed ASUS ‘revamped ROG Zephyrus and Strix gaming laptops along with Ryzen 5000 mobile APUs. The computers we are facing, Ryzen 5000 processors and RTX 3000 series mobile GPUs will start to be released when they are officially introduced.

Current Ryzen 4000 processors are based on AMD’s Zen 2 cores and TSMC’s 7nm FinFET production. Although the production process has not changed, the new chips will be produced with the Zen 3 microarchitecture. We have mentioned many times that Zen 3 provides significant IPC (instruction per cycle) improvements. We will also see the new Ryzen 5000 processors that focus on performance under the code name Cezanne-H.



