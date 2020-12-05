Laptops with RTX 3000 graphics card appeared

Introducing the new RTX 3000 series graphics cards on September 1, NVIDIA recently introduced the RTX 3060 Ti model. Following the release of the cards, there has been a wait for mobile versions. In 2021, Intel and AMD will introduce their new mobile processors. Now, laptops with RTX 3000 graphics cards have been leaked. These computers include processors from the 11th generation Intel Core Tiger Lake and AMD Ryzen 5000 series.

Due to stock problems and supply problems in the hardware world, there is no clear information about when the new models will be released.

Laptops with RTX 3000 graphics on the way

It is difficult to comment directly on the prices of NVIDIA graphics cards, as the pricing works a little differently on the mobile and desktop side. Asus TUF models with Ryzen processors, which were introduced with AMD processors last year, will be presented to users in a renewed manner this year. The Asus TUF model leaked below includes the Ryzen 7 5800H along with the Max-Q design RTX 3070.

The biggest change compared to last year was on the graphics card side. According to the agreements made, the most powerful mobile video card used with Ryzen 4000 series mobile processors was RTX 2060. If you wanted a laptop with a more powerful graphics card than the RTX 2060, you had to use an Intel processor. However, with the next RTX 3000 graphics card laptops, it seems that there will be no such limitation for users.

Of course, TUF is not the only series that Asus has to offer. ROG Zephyrus and Zenbook models also have their share of Ryzen processors. On the processor side, Ryzen 9 5900HX, 5900HS, 5800H and 5600H models are offered to users. On the graphics card side, RTX 3080, 3070, 3060 and Quadro models will be available. On the price side, the Ryzen 5800H – RTX 3060 Max-Q duo is expected to be at 1400 Euros without including taxes.

The only models that were leaked are not from Asus. Gigabyte’s computers with RTX 3000 graphics cards also appeared. Gigabyte, which only includes Intel processors, has reached up to RTX 3080.

While leaks continue to come on the graphics card side, a new Intel processor model has also been leaked. The Asus TUF model that comes with the Intel Core i7-11370H has an RTX 3060 graphics card. There is no information about the features of the processor.



