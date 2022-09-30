Laptops price/performance up to 10 thousand Turkish lira!

With the appreciation of the dollar, the prices of laptops have increased significantly, as well as for many imported goods. In fact, popular models of many brands have exceeded the threshold of 10 thousand Turkish lira. But there are still high-quality devices that you can buy without going over this limit. Here are the best laptops up to 10 thousand Turkish lira for students and white collar workers…
The best laptops up to 10 thousand Turkish lira!
The laptops that we use when compiling our list will be a very good alternative not only for students, but also for office workers. Because, thanks to the performance provided by these devices, you can use them for all your work, if you do not plan to do things that require graphics and high-level computing power.
Huawei MateBook D15
Display: 15.6-inch FHD IPS LCD
Processor: Intel Core i3 10110U
Video card: Intel UHD Graphics (internal)
RAM: 8 GB
Memory: 256 GB M2 SSD
Operating System: Windows 10 (free upgrade to Windows 11)
Weight: 1.62 kg
Lenovo V14 (G2) AMD/Intel
Screen: 14-inch FHD TN
Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U/ Intel Core i5 1135G7
Video Card: Internal
RAM: 8 GB
Memory: 256 GB/512 GB SSD
Operating System: Windows 10 (free upgrade to Windows 11)
Weight: 1.6 kg
Dell Inspiron 3511
Screen: 15.6-inch FHD WVA
Processor: Intel Core i3 1115G4
Video card: Intel UHD Graphics (internal)
RAM: 8 GB
Memory: 256 GB SSD
Operating System: Ubuntu
Weight: 1.73
HP 15S-EQ3014NT
Screen: 15.6-inch FHD
Processor: AMD Risen 5 5625U
Video card: AMD Radeon R5 (internal)
RAM: 8 GB
Memory: 256 GB SSD
Operating System: Fridos
Weight: 1.74 kg
The Magic Book of Honor X14
Screen: 14 inches
Processor: Intel Core i3-10110U
Video card: Intel UHD Graphics (internal)
RAM: 8 GB
Memory: 256 GB SSD
Operating System: Windows 10 (free upgrade to Windows 11)
Weight: 1.38 kg
