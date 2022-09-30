Laptops price/performance up to 10 thousand Turkish lira!

With the appreciation of the dollar, the prices of laptops have increased significantly, as well as for many imported goods. In fact, popular models of many brands have exceeded the threshold of 10 thousand Turkish lira. But there are still high-quality devices that you can buy without going over this limit. Here are the best laptops up to 10 thousand Turkish lira for students and white collar workers…

The best laptops up to 10 thousand Turkish lira!

The laptops that we use when compiling our list will be a very good alternative not only for students, but also for office workers. Because, thanks to the performance provided by these devices, you can use them for all your work, if you do not plan to do things that require graphics and high-level computing power.

Huawei MateBook D15

Display: 15.6-inch FHD IPS LCD

Processor: Intel Core i3 10110U

Video card: Intel UHD Graphics (internal)

RAM: 8 GB

Memory: 256 GB M2 SSD

Operating System: Windows 10 (free upgrade to Windows 11)

Weight: 1.62 kg

Lenovo V14 (G2) AMD/Intel

Screen: 14-inch FHD TN

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U/ Intel Core i5 1135G7

Video Card: Internal

RAM: 8 GB

Memory: 256 GB/512 GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 10 (free upgrade to Windows 11)

Weight: 1.6 kg

Dell Inspiron 3511

Screen: 15.6-inch FHD WVA

Processor: Intel Core i3 1115G4

Video card: Intel UHD Graphics (internal)

RAM: 8 GB

Memory: 256 GB SSD

Operating System: Ubuntu

Weight: 1.73

HP 15S-EQ3014NT

Screen: 15.6-inch FHD

Processor: AMD Risen 5 5625U

Video card: AMD Radeon R5 (internal)

RAM: 8 GB

Memory: 256 GB SSD

Operating System: Fridos

Weight: 1.74 kg

The Magic Book of Honor X14

Screen: 14 inches

Processor: Intel Core i3-10110U

Video card: Intel UHD Graphics (internal)

RAM: 8 GB

Memory: 256 GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 10 (free upgrade to Windows 11)

Weight: 1.38 kg

