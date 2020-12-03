Language update to Alexa, Amazon’s voice assistant

Amazon is updating its AI-powered voice assistant system to automatically switch between more languages. The update makes Alexa more useful in addition to minor fixes made throughout November.

Amazon Alexa to switch languages

First, in 2019, Alexa, which gained the ability to automatically respond to requests in English and other languages, was limited to just two languages. However, users will now have the opportunity to activate a few more languages ​​while using the assistant. The system will provide extra support in German, French, Canadian-French, Japanese, Spanish, US-Spanish and Hindi, all paired with English. On the other hand, users will not need to open the application to set a new language. They will be able to set the desired language with the voice commands they give.

According to The Verge, the voice assistant gained the ability to respond, called hidden targets, as well as language support. This basically means that a problem will act by detecting the hidden message inside it by Alexa. For example, how long does it take to brew tea? The assistant will be able to make suggestions such as setting a timer after giving the appropriate answer to the question.

In addition to these two changes, Alexa has also included Fire TV commands, which are an alternative to Chromecast. It will also be possible to use the assistant for tracking orders and status updates in the Amazon store.



