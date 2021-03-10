Langdon: TV drama about Dan Brown’s work changes

The Langdon series, focused on the youth of the famous character Robert Langdon, from the novels of the writer Dan Brown, had its first official image released on Tuesday (9). Production is expected to arrive soon at Peacock, a NBC streaming service that has yet to arrive in Brazil.

Initially, the series would be broadcast by the broadcaster, but now it has been relocated to the digital platform. The episodes will be based on the best-selling novel “The Lost Symbol” released in 2009, after the smashing success of “The Da Vinci Code”.

Check out the image released:

The plot revolves around the first adventures of the famous Harvard symbologist (played by Ashley Zukerman). Throughout season 1, Robert must solve a series of deadly puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor and prevent a frightening global conspiracy.

The cast also features Valorie Curry, Rick Gonzalez, Eddie Izzard, Sumalee Montano and Beau Knapp.

Learn more about Langdon, new series based on the character of Dan Brown

The executive production of the series is headed by the duo Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie, who also serves as a showrunner. Besides them, there is the presence of Dan Brown, Brian Grazer and Ron Howard among the team of producers that develops the series. The works take place in partnership with CBS Studios, Imagine Television Studios and Universal Television.

“The team was surprised by the pilot episode and its great potential to become a huge success,” said Susan Rovner, president of NBCUniversal’s television and streaming division, in an official press release.

She also justified the change of the exhibitor window, motivated, mainly, by the possibility of making all the episodes available at once so that the public can marathon the way they want.

Let’s wait for news!