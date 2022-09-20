Lane Kiffin Admits Why He Stopped Taking place on Saturday

Lane Kiffin wanted to be a bit of a nice guy on a Saturday afternoon.

Ole Miss took over the Georgia Institute of Technology, and the game got out of control pretty quickly. It was 21-0 at halftime and 42-0 at the end of the third quarter.

His quarterbacks didn’t throw the ball often, and that was by design. Kiffin told the media that this was due to the fact that the head coach of the “Yellow Jackets” Jeff Collins was in the hot seat.

“I would have liked the opportunity to chat with Luke, but empathy for what was happening in that game on the other side, and in the hot seat, or whatever it was, just didn’t feel like it was right, but what if it was a game for a couple of points, and Luke could score more,” Kiffin said.

This is really cool on Kiffin’s part, especially since he knew that his team was better than the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Collins has been the head coach of Georgia Tech for four seasons and has only a 10-27 record.

If nothing changes in the near future, he may be looking for a new coaching job.