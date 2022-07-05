Landon Clements disagrees with the departure of Camera Eubanks from the series “Southern Charm”: a reality show about mental health

The right choice of self-care. After her departure from Southern Charm, Landon Clements commented on the departure of a former colleague in the film, Cameraman Eubanks, and pointed out how over the years filming had changed her state of mind.

“It really affects your mental health. I mean, in Cameran’s situation, she’s raising a little girl. So, what’s your priority? In pursuit of such fame or to start a family and be a good mother?” 40-year-old Clements exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, June 30, about the lessons she learned from the popular series “Bravo”.

According to the former reality TV star, participation in the show “Southern Charm” had its ups and downs. “There’s been so much negativity, especially around the Thomas [Ravenel] and Catherine [Dennis] saga,” Clements added. “No one wanted to be a part of it. I mean, it’s just grotesque in my opinion.

The California resident also said she wasn’t sure if she would have a comeback. “You need to watch what you say and what you do. I mean, in the first two seasons, I was definitely a lot more free in my views,” she recalls to Us. “If I came back to do the show, I do not know if I would be as free in my thoughts and words as I once was.”

Clements added: “Because I’ve seen myself attacked for giving my honest opinion about things. But I also think my honest opinion has value. You get into this strange position, and then you start to feel the influence of the media and current events, and, so to speak, how can I be Switzerland.”

The real estate agent made her debut in “Southern Charm” in 2015, and two years later announced her retirement. The 38-year-old Eubanks, for her part, participated as a main cast member for six seasons before announcing her departure in May 2020.

Earlier this year, the South Carolina native supported her decision to leave the series. “If I ever go back to TV, it has to be something boring, not related to fights or talking about people,” Eubanks, who shares 4-year—old daughter Palmer with husband Jason Wimberly, exclusively said. We’re in April. “It should have been completely different-no, I couldn’t do it.”

At the time, Eubanks confirmed that there was no talk of an appearance in season 8. “I would go back and do it again,” she said. “I’ve closed this door and I really don’t need to go back. I don’t think it will necessarily serve the purpose. But the show is going great.”

Meanwhile, Clements also moved on to new projects after leaving Southern Charm.

“Basically, I just work in real estate — I was just engaged in real estate. Like everyone else, it’s been a weird few years with COVID and everything. So I’m really happy to be in Charleston right now,” she told Us. “I used to come back and forth every six weeks, and I couldn’t do it that often. So it’s really nice that the world is getting back to normal again and can start having small events and fun things that I love to do. So it was really fun.”

With a report by Cristina Garibaldi