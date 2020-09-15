Land Rover Defender gets hybrid version

Land Rover presented, last Wednesday (9), the 2021 line of Defender, which reaches the market full of news. Among them is the new plug-in hybrid version of the SUV, developed to meet increasingly stringent pollutant emission standards on the European continent.

Named P400e, the Defender PHEV has a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine that develops 300 hp of power, and a 105 kW and 140 hp electric motor, reaching a combined power of 404 hp. The set makes the hybrid car accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 5.6 seconds and emits only 74 g / km of CO², in addition to presenting an average fuel consumption of 30.3 km / l.

According to the automaker, the car runs up to 43 km in 100% electric and zero emissions mode, with the 19.2 kWh battery being able to recover 80% of the charge in just 30 minutes at the outlet, if a 50 kW charger is used. If the model is plugged into a conventional outlet, the charging time goes up to seven hours (or two hours, with a 7 kW charger).

To facilitate the management of the electric thruster, the Land Rover Defender P400e has a specific app. Through it, it is possible to check the remaining autonomy, the charge status and to program the next recharge.

Regenerative braking

The hybrid version of Defender also has several other technologies, with emphasis on the regenerative braking system, capable of recovering the energy lost in the deceleration, sending it back to the battery.

The Land Rover Defender P400e reaches European dealerships first, with a choice of five or six seats. In the UK, prices start at £ 45,300, equivalent to R $ 309,000, at the daily rate. It must also be launched in the United States.



