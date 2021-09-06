Land Rover Defender 007 introduced: Here is James Bond’s new vehicle!

Land Rover has unveiled a new Defender model inspired by the new James Bond movie. The limited edition car was called the 007 Bond Edition.

British automotive giant Land Rover, which we are not accustomed to producing special models, got a hand in the Defender model, which shows itself in the new movie of James Bond. The brand will produce the car, which it has launched as the b 007 Bond Edition, in limited numbers. The vehicle manages to reflect the theme of the movie while keeping the basic lines of Defender.

He developed the vehicle SVO (Special Vehicle Operations) Bespoke Department. In addition, the 007 Bond Edition has the distinction of being the most powerful mass-produced Defender ever produced. While emphasizing aesthetics with special designs in its interior and exterior equipment, it does not compromise on performance with its powerful engine.

The final stage has been completed in James Bond’s new car!

A special car limited to only 300 units

The car, which promises to offer comfort and performance together, is basically based on black. It is possible to come across 007 details frequently on the interior and exterior. The heart of the vehicle produces 518 horsepower and 625 Nm of torque. The 5-liter supercharged V8 engine is accompanied by an 8-speed automatic transmission. The 22-inch Luna Gloss Black wheels of the vehicle are also different from the standard model. Preferring Xenon Blue color for front brake calipers, the design office aimed to combine performance and aesthetics.

Unfortunately, unlike the movies, Defender 007 doesn’t come with any of Bond’s futuristic spy gadgets. However, everybody

With its “Defender 007” rear emblem, illuminated treadplates and puddle lights, you’ll know this vehicle is made for the super spy. The interior’s touchscreen system also has its own custom Bond animation.

Design line inspired by the movie No Time To Die

Land Rover Brand Director Finbar McFall said: “The Land Rover Defender 007 Bond Edition is inspired by the vehicles from the movie No Time To Die. This vehicle is a special interpretation of the most powerful production Defender ever made.” said.

The list starting price of these special edition Defenders starts at $114K. It has to be admitted that it is not cheap. But it should not be forgotten that this is a special vehicle limited to 300 units.

The movie will also feature other coveted cars like a Range Rover Classic, a Land Rover Series III, two Range Rover Sport SVRs and a few rare Aston Martins.