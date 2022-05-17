Lance Bass mocks Amber Heard’s Testimony about Alleged Violent Assault by Johnny Depp: “I had to do it”

Lance Bass mocked Amber Heard’s testimony in her ongoing defamation trial with Johnny Depp in a video posted on social media.

43-year-old Bass signed on Monday, May 16, the TikTok clip “Reproduction of Amber Heard’s testimony.” In the video, the NSync graduate pretends to stumble and fall to the ground, and rubs the carpet while the sound from Heard’s testimony is played in the background.

“At this moment, we are sitting next to each other on the couch,” says the Aquaman actress, while Bass dramatically plays out her words. “I was just sitting on this carpet, looking at the dirty carpet and thinking how I ended up on this carpet and why I had never noticed that the carpet was so dirty before,” the clip continues.

In the comments , the singer wrote: “In honor of the re-launch of the court… I had to 👏 👏 do 👏 .”

The audio is taken from a deposition in which Heard claimed that her ex-husband, 58-year-old Depp, hit her so hard that she fell to the floor. The Pirates of the Caribbean star, who denies the charges, is suing Heard for defamation over a 2018 Washington Post article in which she claims to have been a victim of sexual assault.

Although the Drive Angry actress did not mention Depp’s name in the article, the Sweeney Todd star claims that the article damaged his career and reputation.

On Monday, Hurd said in her testimony that she never brought charges against her ex-husband because she wanted to protect him.

“Unfortunately, all this is real. I barely survived it, but I survived,” she told the court. “I was trying to protect Johnny—and that’s a secret I tried my best to keep for five years,” she said.

Depp and Heard met on the set of “Rum Diary” in 2009. They married in 2015, but Heard filed for divorce after just 15 months of marriage. In May 2016, she received a temporary restraining order against the actor of the film “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas”, accusing him of domestic violence.

In April, Depp testified that, in his opinion, Heard deliberately decided to file a restraining order on the day of his daughter’s birthday and the premiere of Alice through the Looking Glass.

“I felt it was incredibly cruel… I felt it was a betrayal,” he told the court. Depp is the father of Lily-Rose, 22, and Jack, 20, by ex-wife Vanessa Paradis, to whom he was married from 1998 to 2012.

Three months after Heard filed for divorce, the couple reached a divorce agreement. A joint statement released at the time read: “Our relationship was very passionate and at times fickle, but always bound by love. Neither side has made false accusations of financial gain. There was never any intention to cause physical or emotional harm.”

If you or someone you know is being subjected to domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.