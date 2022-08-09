Lance Armstrong and Anna Hansen got married after 14 years of marriage: “Many tears of joy”

Lance Armstrong and Anna Hansen. Media Punch/Shutterstock

Newlyweds! Lance Armstrong revealed that he and Anna Hansen recently said yes in France.

“The best. Day. Always. Married to the love of my life @annahansenarmstrong,” the 50—year-old athlete shared on Instagram on Tuesday, August 9, noting his wife’s new social media account.

“It’s so unusual that our children are there too. It was an evening full of laughter and joyful tears,” he added. “Anna, you have been my support for the last 14 years, and let me be clear, without you I would not have survived. I’m so proud of the couple we’ve become — it took us a job, really hard work, and I’m so glad we did it. I love you very much and will always be there for you and our family.”

The bride was wearing a sleeveless white dress with transparent embroidered details on the open back. The groom was wearing a black suit with a blue tie and gray suede sneakers. One photo, which Armstrong shared on Monday, shows him looking at his beautiful wife in shock and awe after seeing her in a wedding dress for the first time.

Armstrong and Hansen met in 2008, and in May 2017, the couple announced their engagement. They have a son Max, 13, and a daughter Olivia, 11. The cyclist also has a son, Luke, 22, and twins Grace and Isabelle, 20. wife Christine Richard, to whom he was married from 1998 to 2003.

The photos showed that the happy couple had four children at the altar. Grace and Olivia were wearing blue bridesmaid dresses, and Luke and Max were standing behind their father in suits.

According to the location tag, they got married at La Coste French Castle, which is a 600-acre park for sculptures and works of art, as well as an organic winery.

The cancer survivor thanked everyone who took part in the big celebration. “It would be an omission if I didn’t think that our best friend, also known as “Reverend” @chad_mountain, conducted the ceremony. And also to the great @lizkreutz for capturing these wonderful memories. I hope you’re all having a great summer—damn it, I’m sure of it.

Prior to meeting Hansen, Armstrong was involved with Kate Hudson and Ashley Olsen and was engaged to Sheryl Crow from September 2005 until their breakup in early 2006.

Hansen is a yoga instructor and founder of the MOVE With Anna virtual program, created during the coronavirus pandemic.