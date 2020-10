Listen to “Let Me Love You Like A Woman”.

American Lana Del Rey has released the first single from her new album “Chemtrails Over The Country Club”. The premiere composition is called “Let Me Love You Like A Woman” and was created with the help of Jacek Antonoff, the artist’s permanent collaborator.

The new album was to be released in September this year, but its release date was postponed to the winter – most likely on January 7, 2021.