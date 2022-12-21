Lana Del Rey Unveiled The Album’s Only Billboard in Her Ex-Boyfriend’s Hometown

Lana Del Rey revealed that she has placed only one billboard to promote her new album, and it is in her ex-boyfriend’s hometown.

The singer announced her new album “Do you know that there is a tunnel under Ocean Boulevard” earlier this month and shared the title song of the record.

Del Rey also shared the cover art for the record and the release date of March 10, 2023. Fans can pre-order for “Did you Know there’s a tunnel under Ocean Boulevard” here.

Sharing the post on her personal Instagram account @honeymoon, the musician posted a selfie with a billboard, writing in the caption: “There is only one, and he’s in Tulsa,” referring to the city of Oklahoma, where her ex-boyfriend Sean Larkin lives.

In the comments section of the post, she explained why she chose her ex’s hometown for the billboard: “It is. Personal.”

Fans have since welcomed her decision, calling it the ultimate form of revenge. “Lana del Rey hung just one billboard for her album in her ex—boyfriend’s town and then wrote about it, this is Lana del Rey,” one person tweeted.

lana del rey putting up just one billboard for her album in her ex boyfriends city and then posting about it is so lana del rey pic.twitter.com/JVWD84lLXc — terrence (@honeym0000n) December 19, 2022

Another added: “Lana Del Rey has set up 1 billboard to promote her new album in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where her ex lives —it’s the little thing I live for.”

Another fan noticed that the album’s title track was released on December 7, which also coincided with her ex-boyfriend’s birthday. “So in addition to the only billboard album that was in Tulsa Lana, Ocean Blvd was also released on Sean’s birthday,” they said.

The singer’s latest album “Blue Banisters” was released in October last year. It followed her album “Chemtrails Over The Country Club”, released in March 2021.

Most recently, Del Rey took part in Taylor Swift’s song “Snow On The Beach” from the latter’s new album “Midnights”, which was released in October. She also did a cover of Father John Misty’s song “Buddy’s Rendezvous” in June of this year.