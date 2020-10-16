Lana Del Rey has released a new single

“Let me love you like a woman / Let me hold you like a baby / Let me shine like a diamond / Let me be who I’m meant to be”, sings Lana Del Rey in the chorus of the new song written with Jack Antonoff , who also dedicated himself to the production of the piece. It is called Let Me Love You Like A Woman (you can listen to it below) and anticipates Chemtrails Over The Country Club, the new album of unreleased songs to be released within the first months of 2021 (the date that circulates is that of 10 December next, but currently there is no certain information).



