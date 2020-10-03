Lana Del Rey criticized for wearing controversial masks

The singer Lana Del Rey caused the outrage of her fans and the public by appearing at a public event wearing a mask that “did not cover anything.”

Late last month, Lana Del Rey released a poetry book called “Violet Bent Backwards Over the Glass.” Days after the book’s release, the singer decided to hold a book signing event in Los Angeles on Friday, October 2. However, her appearance at the event drew criticism due to her choice of outfits.

As most people already know, wearing mesh masks is not recommended during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the fact that they cannot effectively protect against the spread or inhalation of respiratory droplets that may carry the COVID-19 virus. .

Despite that, Lana decided to wear this type of face mask when she met her fans at Barnes & Nobles, pairing it with a matching dress and styling her blonde hair into a stylish bun.

Netizens call Lana del Rey “Karen” for her act

Because of this, people began to criticize the singer and not a few even called her “Karen”, a pejorative term for a white woman who uses her privilege to demand her own way at the expense of others. “Lana del rey has reached her full level of help from karen,” said one person on Twitter.

“Lana rlly here shows us the progression of White WomanTM from the beautiful damsel glorifying abuse and the use of whiteness as an aesthetic to support an oppressive femininity to the complete transformation into the racist Karen who cannot wear a mask”, another offered a lengthy comment.

Someone else blamed the quarantine for this, saying, “the quarantine has revealed the real karen in wool, sighs …”.

On the other hand, one individual wrote, “Lana went to the Midwest with her cop boyfriend and became a middle-aged Karen.”

There was also a person who said, “Man, Lana went from being that bitch to being a complete Karen in New Jersey, 2020 has been wrong.”

Lana has not yet given a statement for wearing that controversial mask, but her fans were disappointed that the singer is not correctly following security measures against the pandemic. Do you think Lana Del Rey set a bad example? Do you think she put herself at risk by wearing this type of mask?



