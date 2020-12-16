Lana del Rey could get engaged to Clayton Johnson

Lana del Rey was seen with what looks like a luxurious engagement ring. Will you marry Clayton Johnson?

Apparently congratulations to Lana Del Rey! According to various outlets, including Us Weekly and People, the Norman F ** king Rockwell artist is engaged to her boyfriend, musician Clayton Johnson, whom she has dated for less than a year.

Rumors of their engagement emerged Monday after fans spotted the singer sporting a luxurious stone on her left finger as she performed Let Me Love You Like A Woman on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Check out the performance (below) where you can see her beautiful diamond ring at minute 00:56!

Followers were first convinced that they were on their way to wed after a ring appeared on Lana’s finger in a photo of a Halloween gathering, where the couple arrived dressed as Dorothy and the Scarecrow from The Wizard of Oz! The photo, the native of New York showed the new diamond ring!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHBqghOpoiE/?utm_source=ig_embed

Overly observant viewers also saw the sparkling gem in a November post by the artist.

Lana del Rey and her story with Clyton Johnson

According to People magazine, the couple, who met through a dating app, initially sparked romance rumors when they began following each other on Instagram in August. Since then, the two have repeatedly appeared on each other’s pages.

Now, just a few months later, it seems like they’ve taken the next step in their relationship! The couple have yet to confirm their engagement and it’s unclear when the actual proposal occurred, but a source told Us Weekly that Clayton asked the question recently.



