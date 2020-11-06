Lana Del Rey announces her new classic album

Lana Del Rey has hinted that her possible new release is a record of musical classics. OMG!

Lana Del Rey spent her election night at Denny’s, freaked out by her results like the rest of the Americans. But while she was there, she gave an update on what’s coming out.

Lately Del Rey has been working on the new album Chemtrails Over The Country Club, a follow-up to last year’s Norman Fucking Rockwell!

While she was talking to her phone at Denny’s, she said that she had to delay the launch of Chemtrails, which was originally scheduled for September.

Del Rey also casually announced that she will launch a new “digital registry of American classics and standards for Christmas.”

The singer described her upcoming album like this: “Chemtrails is ready. I love. Is popular. It’s nice. He’s very different from Norman. ”

But it looks like the album won’t be ready for release until spring: “16 weeks late in the vinyl process, in the meantime I’m going to give you a digital record of American classics and standards by Christmas. Because I can’t make the record plants open until March 5. ”

As for that standards album, here’s what Del Rey says: “I have some Patsy Cline songs that I’ve wanted to cover for a long time, a couple of really great American songs with [country singer-songwriter] Nikki Lane who Lo I’ve had it in my back pocket. ”

Lana Del Rey sang a cappella a classic

Meanwhile, Del Rey has something new. She has sung a remake of “I’ll Never Walk Alone”, a ballad that originally appeared in the 1945 musical Carousel.

Gerry And The Pacemakers had a hit with the song in 1963, and fans of the Liverpool football club adapted it as an anthem at the time. (In 2016, the Dropkick Murphys recorded a very hooligan version of the song.)

Del Rey’s version of “I’ll Never Walk Alone” is for a new documentary about Liverpool. It’s a lovely a cappella version, and it really looks for those high notes. Here is the video of her that she shared of herself singing it.

